Crump Rachael Ann Bertrandt, Chief Accounting Officer of Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT, Financial), has sold 1,850 shares of the company on February 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of the insider's trading activities over the past year, during which the insider has sold a total of 1,850 shares and has not purchased any shares.

Insight Enterprises Inc is a global provider of information technology (IT) hardware, software, cloud solutions, and services to businesses, government, education, and healthcare clients. The company operates in a dynamic industry where the latest technological advancements and services are in constant demand.

The insider transaction history for Insight Enterprises Inc indicates a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year, with 0 insider buys and 1 insider sell recorded during this period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Insight Enterprises Inc were trading at $182.67, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.043 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 24.56, which is above both the industry median of 23.13 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

Insight Enterprises Inc's stock is currently valued at a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.77, with a share price of $182.67 and a GF Value of $103.28. This valuation indicates that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated by GuruFocus and takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

