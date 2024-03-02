Stephen Cootey, EVP & CFO of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR), sold 38,781 shares of the company on February 21, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing.

Red Rock Resorts Inc operates as a gaming, development, and management company in the United States. The company focuses on the development and operation of various casino and entertainment properties. It is known for its emphasis on providing a unique gaming and entertainment experience for its guests.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 55,353 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction on February 21 is part of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Red Rock Resorts Inc shows no insider buys over the past year, with a total of 4 insider sells in the same period.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc were trading at $58.24, resulting in a market cap of $3.413 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 19.55, which is lower than the industry median of 20.77 but higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a current price of $58.24 and a GF Value of $45.21, Red Rock Resorts Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.29, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

