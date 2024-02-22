On February 22, 2024, President and COO Tina Marriott executed a sale of 8,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX, Financial), according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out with the shares priced at $14.9 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $119,200.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company that utilizes an AI-powered platform to discover drugs that can potentially treat rare diseases. The company's approach combines artificial intelligence, experimental biology, and automation to rapidly and efficiently identify treatments for various diseases.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a cumulative total of 8,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider's recent transaction contributes to the overall trend observed in the company's insider trading activities.

The insider transaction history for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 70 insider sells and only 2 insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc's shares were trading at $14.9 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market cap of $2.886 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.57, indicating that it is significantly undervalued according to the GF Value metric of $26.05.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

