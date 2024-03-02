MicroStrategy Inc Director Jarrod Patten Sells Company Shares

Director Jarrod Patten has sold 925 shares of MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR, Financial), according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred on 2024-02-22, with the shares being sold at a price of $700.85 each. This sale has contributed to the insider's total sale of 11,795 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases in the same period.

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company develops software that enables organizations to analyze internal and external data to make business decisions and to develop mobile applications. Its core product, MicroStrategy 10, allows organizations to analyze vast amounts of data and distribute actionable business insight throughout an enterprise.

The insider transaction history for MicroStrategy Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 58 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

As of the date of the insider's recent sale, MicroStrategy Inc had a market cap of $11.658 billion, with the stock price at $700.85. The company's price-earnings ratio stood at 27.00, which is lower than the industry median of 27.38 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that MicroStrategy Inc is significantly overvalued. With a share price of $700.85 and a GF Value of $256.02, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 2.74. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in MicroStrategy Inc may consider the insider's recent sale as part of their assessment of the company's stock valuation and overall market performance.

