Backblaze Inc CEO Gleb Budman Sells 150,000 Shares

Gleb Budman, CEO and Chairperson of Backblaze Inc (BLZE, Financial), executed a sale of 150,000 shares in the company on February 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $10.66 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,599,000.

Backblaze Inc is a company that provides cloud storage and online backup services for individuals and businesses. Its platform is designed to offer an easy-to-use and affordable solution for data storage, with a focus on security and reliability.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 370,835 shares of Backblaze Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions that have taken place over the last twelve months.

The insider transaction history for Backblaze Inc indicates a pattern of insider sales. There has been only 1 insider buy in the past year, contrasted with 68 insider sells during the same period. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Backblaze Inc were trading at $10.66, giving the company a market capitalization of $389.549 million.

For more detailed information on insider transactions at Backblaze Inc, interested individuals can refer to the SEC filings and the company's insider transaction history.

