ResMed Inc Director Peter Farrell Sells 23,535 Shares

Director Peter Farrell has sold 23,535 shares of ResMed Inc (RMD, Financial) on February 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a stock price of $211.85 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $4,984,073.75.

ResMed Inc is a global manufacturer of cloud-connected medical devices and software solutions that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders, including sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in over 140 countries and has a market cap of $27.07 billion.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 23,535 shares of ResMed Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for ResMed Inc shows a pattern of 0 insider buys and 30 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of ResMed Inc were trading at $211.85 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $27.07 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 30.42, which is higher than the industry median of 27.49 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a stock price of $211.85 and a GF Value of $278.49, ResMed Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.76, indicating that the stock is Significantly Undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

