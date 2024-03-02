Director Robyn Denholm Sells 93,706 Shares of Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Robyn Denholm, a director at Tesla Inc (TSLA, Financial), sold 93,706 shares of the company on February 21, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Tesla Inc is known for its electric vehicles, energy storage products, and solar energy solutions. The company has been a leader in the electric vehicle industry, aiming to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 93,706 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Tesla Inc shows a pattern of 38 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Tesla Inc were trading at $194.73, resulting in a market cap of $611,384.216 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Tesla Inc stands at 44.54, which is above the industry median of 16.575 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $194.73 and a GuruFocus Value of $381.49, Tesla Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.51, indicating that the stock could be a possible value trap and warrants caution.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

