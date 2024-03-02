Robert Steele, a director at Berry Global Group Inc (BERY, Financial), executed a sale of 14,000 shares in the company on February 24, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Berry Global Group Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of plastic packaging products. The company's products include open-top and closed-top packaging, polyethylene-based plastic films, industrial tapes, medical specialties, flexible packaging, heat-shrinkable coatings, and specialty laminates. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, and Engineered Materials.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 14,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Berry Global Group Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 4 insider buys and 17 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Berry Global Group Inc were trading at $58.93, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.926 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Berry Global Group Inc stands at 12.85, which is below the industry median of 17.175 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $58.93 and a GuruFocus Value of $60.92, Berry Global Group Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.