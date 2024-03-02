Intapp Inc CEO John Hall Sells 30,344 Shares

On February 21, 2024, CEO John Hall executed a sale of 30,344 shares of Intapp Inc (NASDAQ:INTA), as reported in the SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $40.27 per share, which resulted in a total value of $1,222,052.88.

Intapp Inc provides software solutions for professional and financial services firms, including the legal, investment banking, private capital, accounting, and consulting sectors. The company's offerings are designed to enhance client success by improving client acquisition, engagement, and operational efficiency.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 935,069 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys and 114 insider sells for Intapp Inc.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Intapp Inc were trading at $40.27, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.021 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.2, with a GuruFocus Value of $33.55, indicating that Intapp Inc is considered modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders of Intapp Inc.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its GuruFocus Value.

