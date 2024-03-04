Shares of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) saw a notable increase after the conglomerate reported a significant rise in Q4 operating earnings and revealed a record cash amount on its balance sheet. The firm's earnings surged by 28% compared to the previous year, bolstered by insurance underwriting and investment income. With $167.6 billion in cash and short-term securities, Berkshire Hathaway is edging closer to a $1 trillion market capitalization, a status currently held by a select group of tech giants. The company's largest equity holding is in Apple (AAPL, Financial), valued at $174 billion, while it also maintains a smaller stake in Amazon (AMZN, Financial).

KKR (KKR, Financial) confirmed its acquisition of Broadcom's (AVGO, Financial) End-User Computing Division for approximately $4 billion. The division, formerly part of VMware, will become a standalone company within KKR's portfolio. KKR's stock rose following the announcement, reflecting investor optimism about the deal. The EUC Division offers digital workspace products that enable the management of applications, desktops, and data across various devices and platforms.

Despite a recent slump in its stock price, Susquehanna maintains a Positive outlook on Palo Alto Networks (PANW, Financial). The company's strategy shift has introduced some volatility, leading to a reduction in the price target. Palo Alto Networks experienced a drop in its stock after lowering its full-year revenue and billings guidance, attributing the change to customer spending fatigue and Federal weakness. The company is accelerating its platformization strategy, which is expected to pressure top-line metrics in the short term but aims to drive faster growth in the long term.

R1 RCM (RCM, Financial) experienced a significant premarket jump after New Mountain's offer to purchase the company for $13.75 per share in cash. The offer represents a premium over R1 RCM's last closing price, and analysts suggest that it could lead to a bidding war, potentially valuing the company at a higher EBITDA multiple.

Despite a recent downturn in cybersecurity stocks, JPMorgan suggests that the outlook for the sector may not be as grim as it appears. The firm points to a misunderstanding of Palo Alto Networks' (PANW, Financial) demand commentary and deal structure. Other cybersecurity firms like Zscaler (ZS, Financial), SentinelOne (S), and CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) experienced stock price drops following Palo Alto's comments on "spending fatigue" among businesses regarding cybersecurity costs.

Li Auto (LI, Financial) shares soared after the company reported impressive Q4 results, including a substantial year-over-year revenue increase and significant vehicle delivery growth. The company also provided a positive outlook for vehicle deliveries and total revenues for the first quarter of 2024.

High-profile executives and directors, including Jeff Bezos (AMZN, Financial), Jamie Dimon (JPM), and Mark Zuckerberg (META), have been selling significant amounts of stock in their respective companies. This trend of selling spans various industries and includes other notable figures like the Walton family of Walmart (WMT).

Alibaba (BABA, Financial) disclosed stakes held by the Chinese government in several of its business units, following queries from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The e-commerce giant noted that over 12 of its units have some level of Chinese government or foreign sovereign wealth fund ownership.

Zscaler (ZS, Financial) is expected to report strong fiscal second-quarter results, according to Needham. The firm anticipates a beat and raise quarter for the company, driven by strong channel checks and momentum in enterprise and federal deals.

The artificial intelligence boom is significantly impacting the semiconductor and equipment index, which has seen a substantial increase in 2024. BTIG notes that the rally follows a notable gain in 2023 and that the index's performance is one of the highest in history.

Micron Technology (MU) announced the start of volume production of its HBM3E semiconductors for use in Nvidia's (NVDA) latest AI chip. The news led to a premarket gain for Micron's stock, as the HBM3E is expected to deliver exceptional memory bandwidth and power efficiency.

Microsoft (MSFT) had previously offered to sell Bing to Apple (AAPL, Financial) or form a joint venture related to the search engine. This revelation came from a recently unsealed post-trial brief from the U.S. Justice Department's antitrust case against Google (GOOG) (GOOGL).

Salesforce (CRM) saw its price target increased by Citi ahead of the company's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report. The firm's partner checks were modestly positive, suggesting potential for revenue growth and margin improvement.

Stock futures remained relatively stable as investors anticipate a week filled with economic data releases and corporate earnings reports. Key indicators to watch include new home sales, durable orders, and the core PCE number, which is the Fed's favored inflation gauge.

