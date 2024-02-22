Illumina Inc CEO Jacob Thaysen Acquires 7,330 Shares

Author's Avatar

On February 22, 2024, Jacob Thaysen, CEO of Illumina Inc (ILMN, Financial), made a significant insider purchase, acquiring 7,330 shares of the company's stock, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has caught the attention of market observers as insider buying can be an indicator of a corporate executive's confidence in the future prospects of their company.

Illumina Inc is a global leader in genomics – an industry at the intersection of biology and technology. The company provides a comprehensive line of products and services that serve the sequencing, genotyping, and gene expression needs of research, clinical, and applied markets. Its products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Insider buying and selling activities are closely watched by investors as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective. An insider purchase, such as the one made by the insider, may suggest that the company's executives believe the stock is undervalued or that there are positive developments ahead that could drive the stock's performance.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 7,330 shares and has not sold any shares, indicating a potential belief in the company's value and growth potential. The insider transaction history for Illumina Inc shows a pattern of 1 insider buy and 5 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent purchase, shares of Illumina Inc were trading at $135.29, resulting in a market cap of $21,729.576 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.64, with a GF Value of $212.59, suggesting that Illumina Inc is significantly undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

1762145642240700416.png

The insider's recent acquisition aligns with the current valuation analysis, potentially indicating an opportunity for investors considering the stock's current price relative to its estimated intrinsic value.

1762145659798056960.png

Investors and analysts often look to insider transactions as one piece of a larger puzzle when evaluating a stock's potential. While insider buying can be a positive sign, it is important to consider the full range of financial and market data when making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.