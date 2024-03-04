Bradley Hicks, EVP of People & Pres Hwy Svcs at JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT), sold 1,000 shares of the company on February 23, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through the following SEC Filing.

JB Hunt Transport Services Inc is a transportation and logistics company based in North America. It provides a wide range of services, including intermodal transport, dedicated freight services, and integrated capacity solutions, among others. The company operates one of the largest fleets of trucks and trailers and offers logistics management and supply chain solutions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,500 shares of JB Hunt Transport Services Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock.

The insider transaction history for JB Hunt Transport Services Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 20 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of JB Hunt Transport Services Inc were trading at $212.24, resulting in a market cap of $21.542 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 29.94, which is above the industry median of 14.15 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

JB Hunt Transport Services Inc's stock, with a price of $212.24 and a GuruFocus Value of $183.94, has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

