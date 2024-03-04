Bruker Corp President & CEO Burkhard Prause Sells 15,319 Shares

Burkhard Prause, President & CEO of Bruker Corp (BRKR, Financial), executed a sale of 15,319 shares in the company on February 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Bruker Corp is a scientific instrument company that develops, manufactures, and distributes high-performance life science and materials research systems and associated products. Its offerings include magnetic resonance, mass spectrometry, and microscopy instrumentation, as well as diagnostic tools and a range of analytical and diagnostic solutions for research in the physical, chemical, and life sciences.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 15,319 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Bruker Corp indicates a pattern of 0 insider buys and 8 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Bruker Corp were trading at $83.3, resulting in a market capitalization of $11.571 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 28.63, which is above the industry median of 27.635 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $83.3 and a GuruFocus Value of $86.02, Bruker Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

