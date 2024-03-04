On February 26, 2024, SVP, Sales & Chief Marketing Officer Donelson John M A executed a sale of 16,073 shares of Centrus Energy Corp (LEU, Financial), as reported in a SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $40.24 per share, resulting in a total sale value of $646,737.52.

Centrus Energy Corp is a company that supplies enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The company operates in two segments: the Low Enriched Uranium (LEU, Financial) segment, which supplies various components of nuclear fuel to utilities, and the Contract Services segment, which includes engineering, design, and manufacturing services for government and other customers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 16,073 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Centrus Energy Corp indicates a pattern of 3 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year.

As of the date of the insider's recent transaction, Centrus Energy Corp had a market capitalization of $644.429 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 7.61, positioned below the industry median of 7.725 but above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock was trading at $40.24, with a GuruFocus Value of $36.27, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11. According to this metric, Centrus Energy Corp is considered Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated using historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

