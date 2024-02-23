FTI Consulting Inc Director Laureen Seeger Sells 14,957 Shares

Director Laureen Seeger has sold 14,957 shares of FTI Consulting Inc (FCN, Financial) on February 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $217.36 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $3,253,726.32.

FTI Consulting Inc is a global business advisory firm that provides multidisciplinary solutions to complex challenges and opportunities. The company operates through segments including Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Economic Consulting, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Strategic Communications, and Technology. FTI Consulting is known for its expertise in areas such as investigations, litigation, mergers and acquisitions, regulatory issues, reputation management, strategic communications, and restructuring.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 14,957 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 19 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the valuation front, FTI Consulting Inc's shares were trading at $217.36 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.817 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 28.53, which is above both the industry median of 17.88 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.06, indicating that it is Fairly Valued when compared to the GF Value of $204.83. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent transaction may provide investors with an insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. However, investors should also consider broader market trends, the company's fundamentals, and other relevant data when making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.