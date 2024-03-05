Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman and 10% Owner of MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company on February 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software and services. The company's offerings include MicroStrategy Analytics, MicroStrategy Mobile, and Usher. MicroStrategy Analytics allows organizations to analyze vast amounts of data and distribute actionable business insight throughout an enterprise. MicroStrategy Mobile lets organizations rapidly build rich applications that deliver analytics combined with transactions, multimedia, and custom workflows to mobile devices. Usher is a digital credential and identity intelligence product.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 160,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for MicroStrategy Inc shows a pattern of sales over the past year, with 0 insider buys and 59 insider sells recorded.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of MicroStrategy Inc were trading at $691.51, resulting in a market cap of $13.514 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 31.28, above the industry median of 27.7 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $691.51 and a GuruFocus Value of $255.34, MicroStrategy Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.71, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

