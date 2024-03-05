Director David Maclennan Purchases Shares of Caterpillar Inc

David Maclennan, a director at Caterpillar Inc (CAT, Financial), has recently increased his stake in the company. According to a SEC Filing, the insider acquired 350 shares of the company on February 23, 2024.

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. The company operates through various segments, including Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy & Transportation, and Financial Products. Caterpillar is known for its extensive range of heavy machinery and is a key player in several infrastructure and development sectors.

Insider buying and selling activities are closely monitored by investors as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective. An insider purchase can indicate confidence in the company's future prospects or undervaluation, while insider sales might suggest the opposite. However, these transactions should be considered as part of a broader investment context.

Over the past year, David Maclennan has purchased a total of 350 shares and has not sold any shares of Caterpillar Inc.

The insider transaction history for Caterpillar Inc shows a pattern of 1 insider buy and 11 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent purchase, shares of Caterpillar Inc were trading at $323.37, resulting in a market cap of $162.487 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Caterpillar Inc stands at 16.16, which is above the industry median of 14.86 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $323.37 and a GuruFocus Value of $295.98, Caterpillar Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.