Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW), a global cybersecurity leader, is known for its comprehensive portfolio of security products and services designed to provide advanced protection against cyber threats. The company's offerings include advanced firewalls and cloud-based offerings that extend those firewalls to cover other aspects of security. According to a recent SEC filing, President Jenkins William D Jr sold 1,867 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc on February 23, 2024. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,927 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Palo Alto Networks Inc shows a trend of insider sales over the past year, with 58 insider sells and no insider buys recorded. On the valuation front, Palo Alto Networks Inc's shares were trading at $280.13 on the day of the insider's recent sale, resulting in a market cap of $97.83 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 47.31, which is above the industry median of 27.7 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price of $280.13 compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $220.78 indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.27, suggesting that Palo Alto Networks Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

