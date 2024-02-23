On February 23, 2024, Gabriel Bruno, EVP, CFO & TREASURER of Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO, Financial), executed a sale of 12,820 shares in the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc is a global manufacturer of welding, cutting, and brazing products. The company's portfolio includes arc welding equipment, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and robotic welding systems. Lincoln Electric serves a diverse set of customers across multiple industries, including transportation, infrastructure, and general fabrication.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 12,820 shares and has not made any purchases. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 18 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the date of the sale, shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc were trading at $247.95, resulting in a market cap of $14.484 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stood at 27.03, which is above the industry median of 21.98 and also exceeds the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc is significantly overvalued. With a share price of $247.95 and a GF Value of $193.92, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.28.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

