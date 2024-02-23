Director Jeanne Phillips Sells Shares of Murphy USA Inc

Director Jeanne Phillips has sold 1,525 shares of Murphy USA Inc (MUSA, Financial) on February 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail gas stations in the United States. The company's gas stations offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The stations are primarily located in proximity to Walmart stores.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,075 shares of Murphy USA Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock.

The insider transaction history for Murphy USA Inc shows a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been 13 insider sells and no insider buys during this period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Murphy USA Inc were trading at $411.42, resulting in a market capitalization of $8.568 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 16.14, which is lower than the industry median of 18 but higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $411.42 and a GuruFocus Value of $328.18, Murphy USA Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.25, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

