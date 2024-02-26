On February 26, 2024, Franklin Myers, a director at HF Sinclair Corp (DINO, Financial), purchased 4,180 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $58.94 per share, resulting in a total acquisition cost of $246,349.20.

HF Sinclair Corp, traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DINO, is an independent energy company engaged in crude oil refining and the production of renewable diesel. The company operates through its refineries and related facilities to produce a range of petroleum products, which are marketed primarily in the midcontinent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Insider transactions, such as the one conducted by the insider, are closely monitored by investors as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective. Insider buying may suggest that the company's executives and directors believe the stock is undervalued or that there are positive developments ahead. Conversely, insider selling might indicate the opposite.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 9,180 shares and has not sold any shares of HF Sinclair Corp.

The insider transaction history for HF Sinclair Corp shows a pattern of 2 insider buys and 9 insider sells over the past year.

As of the date of the insider's recent purchase, HF Sinclair Corp had a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, with shares trading at $58.94 each.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 7.02, which is below both the industry median of 10.11 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, suggesting a lower valuation relative to its peers and its own trading history.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, HF Sinclair Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued when compared to the GF Value of $58.07.

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric developed by GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

