Jeffrey Dossett, the Chief Revenue Officer of Impinj Inc (PI, Financial), executed a sale of 4,858 shares in the company on February 23, 2024, according to a SEC Filing. The transaction was made public through an SEC filing, which provides a detailed account of the insider's trading activities.

Impinj Inc is a leading provider and innovator of RAIN RFID solutions, which enable wireless connectivity for everyday items and deliver real-time information to the digital world. This technology is used in a wide range of applications, including inventory management, asset tracking, and authentication of consumer goods.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 41,183 shares of Impinj Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of sales by the insider, with no recorded buys in the same period.

The insider transaction history for Impinj Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year. There have been 17 insider buys and 83 insider sells during this timeframe.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Impinj Inc were trading at $101.11, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.835 billion. This stock price positions the company's market cap in the billion-dollar range.

The stock's price of $101.11 compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $100.85 indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

