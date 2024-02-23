Glaukos Corp Director Mark Foley Sells 4,560 Shares

Director Mark Foley has sold 4,560 shares of Glaukos Corp (GKOS, Financial) on February 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Glaukos Corp is a company that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,560 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys and 32 insider sells for Glaukos Corp.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Glaukos Corp were trading at $92.87, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.532 billion.

The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $60.27, indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.54. This suggests that Glaukos Corp's stock is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

