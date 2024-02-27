AutoZone Inc (AZO) Posts Solid Earnings with EPS Jumping to $28.89 in Q2

Company's Gross Profit Margin and Net Income Show Notable Improvements

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Sales: Increased by 4.6% to $3.9 billion in Q2.
  • Gross Profit Margin: Improved by 160 basis points to 53.9%.
  • Net Income: Rose by 8.1% to $515.0 million compared to the same period last year.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Increased by 17.2% to $28.89.
  • Share Repurchase: AutoZone repurchased 84 thousand shares for a total investment of $223.8 million.
  • Store Expansion: Opened 26 net new stores, reaching a total of 7,191 stores.
  • Inventory: Increased by 4.2% over the same period last year, with net inventory per store at negative $164 thousand.
Article's Main Image

On February 27, 2024, AutoZone Inc (AZO, Financial) released its earnings for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a notable increase in net sales and earnings per share. The company's 8-K filing details the financial results for the 12 weeks ended February 10, 2024, indicating a 4.6% rise in net sales to $3.9 billion compared to the same quarter in the previous fiscal year.

AutoZone operates as a leading retailer of aftermarket automotive parts in the United States, with over 6,300 domestic stores and a significant presence in Mexico and Brazil. The company's expansive store footprint and distribution network cater to a diverse customer base, offering a wide range of stock-keeping units for various vehicle makes and models. AutoZone's commitment to superior customer service is evident in its knowledgeable staff who assist customers with vehicle diagnostics, part selection, and installation.

The company's gross profit margin improved to 53.9%, a 160 basis point increase from the prior year, primarily due to higher merchandise margins and favorable supply chain costs. However, operating expenses as a percentage of sales slightly increased to 34.6%, mainly due to investments in domestic store payroll and technology initiatives. Despite this, AutoZone's operating profit surged by 10.9% to $743.2 million.

Net income for the quarter grew by 8.1% to $515.0 million, and diluted earnings per share saw a significant rise of 17.2% to $28.89. The company's share repurchase program remained active, with 84 thousand shares bought back at an average price of $2,676 per share, totaling an investment of $223.8 million.

During the quarter, AutoZone opened 19 new stores and closed three in the U.S., and expanded its international presence with six new stores in Mexico and four in Brazil. The total store count now stands at 7,191. Inventory levels increased by 4.2% over the same period last year, driven by new store growth. The net inventory on a per store basis was negative $164 thousand, compared to negative $227 thousand the previous year.

Phil Daniele, President and Chief Executive Officer of AutoZone, expressed gratitude towards the AutoZoners for their dedication to delivering superior customer service, which contributed to the company's solid quarterly performance. He also highlighted the success of the international business and the company's commitment to prudent capital investment for future growth.

1762450370405232640.png

The company's financial achievements are particularly important in the Retail - Cyclical industry, where competition is fierce and margins are often tight. AutoZone's ability to improve its gross profit margin while expanding its store footprint and managing inventory effectively demonstrates a strong operational strategy that is likely to appeal to value investors.

AutoZone's performance this quarter reflects its resilience in a challenging retail environment and its strategic focus on growth and efficiency. With a solid increase in net sales, an improved gross profit margin, and a disciplined approach to capital allocation, AutoZone continues to strengthen its position as a leader in the automotive aftermarket industry.

For more detailed financial information and analysis, investors are encouraged to review the full earnings report and listen to the webcast of the earnings call available on AutoZone's website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from AutoZone Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.