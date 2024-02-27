Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) Q4 Earnings: Solid Growth Amidst Market Challenges

Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) Reports Strong Q4 Results with Significant Growth in Key Performance Indicators

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Summary
  • End-to-End Payment Volume: $32.1 billion in Q4 2023, a 55% increase YoY.
  • Gross Revenue: $705.4 million, up 31% from Q4 2022.
  • Gross Profit: $184.6 million, a 33% rise YoY.
  • Net Income: Reported at $19.2 million for Q4 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $136.1 million, marking a 44% growth YoY.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Increased by 33% YoY to $75.3 million.
  • Operating Activities: Net cash provided by operating activities reached $105.3 million.
Article's Main Image

On February 27, 2024, Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR, Financial) released its 8-K filing, showcasing a robust performance for the fourth quarter of 2023. The company, a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, demonstrated strong growth across several key performance indicators, despite facing market challenges.

Company Overview

Shift4 Payments Inc is a comprehensive provider of payment processing and technology solutions. The company's offerings include a single integration for payment processing, a powerful gateway, and a suite of technology solutions such as cloud enablement, business intelligence, analytics, and mobile services. Catering to a diverse range of merchants, from small-to-medium-sized businesses to large enterprises, Shift4 Payments Inc operates across various verticals, including lodging, leisure, and food and beverage.

Financial Performance Summary

The fourth quarter results were marked by significant year-over-year (YoY) growth. End-to-end payment volume surged by 55% to $32.1 billion, while gross revenue increased by 31% to $705.4 million. Gross profit followed suit with a 33% rise to $184.6 million. Net income for the quarter stood at $19.2 million, and the company achieved a 44% growth in Adjusted EBITDA, which reached $136.1 million. Adjusted Free Cash Flow also saw a healthy increase of 33% YoY, amounting to $75.3 million.

Challenges and Strategic Focus

Despite the strong performance, Shift4 Payments Inc acknowledged certain challenges, including delayed enterprise deals and the timing of gateway migrations. However, the company's strategic focus on key performance indicators (KPIs) that it can control, such as expanding Adjusted EBITDA margins and Free Cash Flow (FCF) generation, has paid off. The management remains committed to navigating the complexities of the market and leveraging their robust M&A pipeline for future growth.

Looking Ahead

Shift4 Payments Inc is well-positioned for 2024, with solid guidance and a reaffirmed commitment to exceed midterm outlook expectations. The company's strategic review process is active and ongoing, with a focus on executing the game plan and positioning the company for success in the coming years.

For more detailed financial information and the full earnings report, please refer to the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Shift4 Payments Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.