Telstra Group Ltd's Dividend Analysis

Assessing the Upcoming Dividend and Financial Health of Telstra Group Ltd

Telstra Group Ltd (TLGPY, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.29 per share, payable on 2024-04-04, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-02-28. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Telstra Group Ltd's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Telstra Group Ltd Do?

Telstra is Australia's largest telecommunications group, with material market shares in voice, mobile, data and internet, spanning retail, corporate and wholesale segments. Its fixed-line copper network will gradually be wound down as the government-owned National Broadband Network rolls out to all Australian households, but the group will be compensated accordingly. Investments into network applications and services, media, technology and overseas are being made to replace the expected lost fixed-line earnings longer term, while continuing cost-cuts are also critical.

A Glimpse at Telstra Group Ltd's Dividend History

Telstra Group Ltd has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1999. Dividends are currently distributed on a bi-annually basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Telstra Group Ltd's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Telstra Group Ltd currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.40% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 4.46%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Telstra Group Ltd's annual dividend growth rate was 17.00%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to -6.10% per year. And over the past decade, Telstra Group Ltd's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at -11.20%.

Based on Telstra Group Ltd's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Telstra Group Ltd stock as of today is approximately 3.21%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, Telstra Group Ltd's dividend payout ratio is 0.94, which may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

Telstra Group Ltd's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Telstra Group Ltd's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Telstra Group Ltd's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Telstra Group Ltd's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Telstra Group Ltd's revenue has increased by approximately 0.40% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 64.32% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Telstra Group Ltd's earnings increased by approximately 4.50% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 50.97% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -9.20%, which underperforms than approximately 86.34% of global competitors.

In conclusion, while Telstra Group Ltd's dividend yield remains attractive, the negative growth rates over the past five and ten years raise concerns about the long-term sustainability of its dividends. The high payout ratio also indicates a potential risk if earnings do not support future dividend payments. However, the company's strong profitability and decent growth rank suggest that Telstra Group Ltd may still be able to navigate through these challenges. Investors should weigh these factors carefully and monitor the company's financial health and industry trends closely. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener to find similar investment opportunities.

