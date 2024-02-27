Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) Faces Fourth Quarter Challenges Despite Annual Gains

Refining Pressures Offset by Logistics Strength and Debt Reduction

Summary
  • Net Loss: Reported a net loss of $164.9 million in Q4, with an adjusted net loss of $93.2 million.
  • Annual Performance: Achieved a net income of $19.8 million for the full year 2023.
  • Shareholder Returns: Returned $145.7 million to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks in 2023.
  • Debt Management: Reduced debt by $453.9 million over the course of the year.
  • Capital Expenditures: Estimated 2024 capital expenditures at approximately $330 million, with a focus on refining and logistics.
On February 27, 2024, Delek US Holdings Inc (DK, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial outcomes for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The integrated energy company, which operates in petroleum refining, logistics, and convenience store retailing, faced a challenging fourth quarter with a net loss of $164.9 million, or $2.57 per share. Adjusted for specific items, the net loss was $93.2 million, or $1.46 per share, with adjusted EBITDA at $60.6 million.

Refining Segment Struggles Amid Market Conditions

The refining segment experienced a downturn with an Adjusted EBITDA of $(10.4) million in Q4 2023, compared to $170.9 million in the same quarter of the previous year. This decline was primarily due to lower refining crack spreads, despite a record total throughput rate achieved by the refineries.

Logistics and Retail Segments Show Resilience

Conversely, the logistics segment reported a record quarter, with Adjusted EBITDA increasing to $99.4 million from $90.6 million in the prior year's quarter. This growth was attributed to strong contributions from the Midland and Delaware Gathering systems and annual rate increases. The retail segment also saw an uptick, with Adjusted EBITDA rising to $9.3 million from $7.8 million, driven by higher inside store margins and total retail fuel gallons sold.

Financial Strength and Shareholder Value

Despite the quarterly loss, Delek US Holdings Inc (DK, Financial) demonstrated financial resilience over the full year, posting a net income of $19.8 million, or $0.30 per share. The adjusted net income stood at $196.6 million, or $2.98 per share, with adjusted EBITDA reaching $949.7 million. The company's commitment to shareholder value was evident as it returned $145.7 million to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks and reduced its debt by $453.9 million throughout 2023.

2024 Outlook and Capital Allocation

Looking ahead, Delek US Holdings Inc (DK, Financial) plans to invest approximately $330 million in capital expenditures for 2024, with a significant portion allocated to refining and logistics. This disciplined approach to capital allocation is aimed at maintaining safe operations, pursuing strategic growth projects, and enhancing shareholder value.

President and CEO Avigal Soreq commented on the company's performance, stating,

Our employees delivered a strong performance in 2023, successfully managing both opportunities and challenges to drive results... We are making significant progress towards unlocking value intrinsic in our business and continue to focus on our stakeholders as we advance this initiative."

Delek US Holdings Inc (DK, Financial) remains focused on executing its strategic initiatives and maintaining financial strength as it navigates a dynamic market environment. The company's full-year results and proactive measures to reduce debt and return capital to shareholders underscore its resilience and commitment to long-term value creation.

Investors are encouraged to review the detailed financial results and listen to the earnings conference call for further insights into Delek US Holdings Inc (DK, Financial)'s performance and strategic direction.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Delek US Holdings Inc for further details.

