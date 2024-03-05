What's Driving R1 RCM Inc's Surprising 28% Stock Rally?

R1 RCM Inc (RCM, Financial) has experienced a significant uptick in its stock price, with a 27.78% gain over the past week and a 28.25% gain over the past three months. The company's market capitalization now stands at $5.82 billion, and the current stock price is $13.89. When compared to the GF Value of $16.57, R1 RCM Inc is considered modestly undervalued, a consistent valuation from three months ago when the GF Value was $15.65. This suggests that the stock may still have room to grow to reach its intrinsic value as defined by GuruFocus.com.

Introduction to R1 RCM Inc

R1 RCM Inc, operating within the Healthcare Providers & Services industry, offers technology-driven solutions aimed at enhancing the patient experience and improving the financial performance of healthcare providers. The company's comprehensive revenue cycle management services are designed to provide sustainable improvements in operating margins and cash flows for health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. The majority of R1 RCM's revenue is derived from operating fees received for its services.

Assessing R1 RCM's Profitability

R1 RCM's Profitability Rank is currently 6/10. The company's Operating Margin of 10.41% is better than 71.49% of its industry peers. However, its Return on Equity (ROE) is at -1.27%, which, while better than 37.01% of its peers, indicates a negative return on shareholder equity. The Return on Assets (ROA) stands at -0.68%, surpassing 42.04% of industry peers. Additionally, R1 RCM's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 5.67%, which is better than 63.2% of its competitors. Over the past decade, the company has been profitable for five years, which is more favorable than 43.16% of the companies in the industry.

Growth Trajectory of R1 RCM

The Growth Rank for R1 RCM is 6/10. Despite a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of -21.60%, which is better than only 7.57% of its industry peers, the company's future growth prospects appear more promising. The Total Revenue Growth Rate, estimated for the next 3 to 5 years, is an impressive 20.61%, outperforming 86.52% of its competitors. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 12.10%, which is better than 53.4% of industry peers. Looking ahead, the EPS Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is projected at 25.00%, which is higher than 75% of the companies in the sector.

Notable Shareholders in R1 RCM

Among the notable investors in R1 RCM, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) leads with 1,799,098 shares, representing a 0.43% share percentage. Following him is Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio), holding 151,363 shares, which translates to a 0.04% share percentage. Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio) also has a stake in the company, albeit a smaller one, with 13,287 shares, amounting to a 0% share percentage.

Competitive Landscape

R1 RCM Inc faces competition from several companies within the Healthcare Providers & Services industry. 10x Genomics Inc (TXG, Financial) has a market cap close to R1 RCM's at $5.54 billion. Doximity Inc (DOCS, Financial) follows with a market cap of $5.27 billion, and HealthEquity Inc (HQY, Financial) stands at $7.12 billion. These competitors are indicative of the market environment and the scale of companies that R1 RCM is up against.

Conclusion

In summary, R1 RCM Inc's stock performance has been robust, with significant gains over the past week and three months. The company remains modestly undervalued according to the GF Value, suggesting potential for further growth. R1 RCM's profitability metrics, particularly its Operating Margin and ROIC, are strong compared to industry peers. While past revenue growth rates have been negative, future estimates indicate a strong growth trajectory. The company's stock is also backed by notable investors like Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio). When compared to its competitors, R1 RCM holds a competitive market cap, which, coupled with its growth prospects, makes it a company worth watching in the healthcare providers and services industry.

