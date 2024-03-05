Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $450.33, Domino's Pizza Inc has witnessed a daily loss of 1.89%, marked against a three-month change of 16.55%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Domino's Pizza Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With a high profitability and growth rank, but a moderate financial strength and GF Value rank, GuruFocus assigned Domino's Pizza Inc the GF Score of 94 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Domino's Pizza Inc Business

Domino's Pizza Inc, with a market cap of $15.68 billion and sales of $4.47 billion, operates and franchises nearly 20,000 global stores across more than 90 international markets as of the end of 2022. The company generates revenue through the sales of pizza, wings, salads, sandwiches, and desserts at company-owned stores, royalty and marketing contributions from franchise-operated stores, and its network of 26 domestic (and five Canadian) dough manufacturing and supply chain facilities. These facilities centralize purchasing, preparation, and last-mile delivery for the firm's U.S. and Canadian restaurants. With roughly $17.7 billion in 2022 system sales, Domino's Pizza Inc is the largest player in the global pizza market, ahead of competitors like Pizza Hut, Little Caesars, and Papa John's.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank showcases Domino's Pizza Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. The company's solid financial situation is further confirmed by the Piotroski F-Score, which is based on Joseph Piotroski's nine-point scale measuring profitability, funding, and operating efficiency. Additionally, Domino's Pizza Inc's strong Predictability Rank of 5.0 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, Domino's Pizza Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 13.3%, which outperforms 80.92% of 325 companies in the Restaurants industry. Moreover, Domino's Pizza Inc has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. Specifically, the three-year growth rate stands at 12.6, and the rate over the past five years is 15.6. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Next Steps

Considering Domino's Pizza Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors seeking to capitalize on such robust financial health and market leadership may find Domino's Pizza Inc an attractive option. With a GF Score that signals high outperformance potential, the company stands as a testament to the effectiveness of combining strong profitability with strategic growth initiatives.

