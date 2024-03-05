Causeway International Value Sheds iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in Q4

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Insight into Causeway International Value (Trades, Portfolio)'s Latest Portfolio Adjustments

Causeway International Value (Trades, Portfolio), known for its value-driven investment approach, has revealed its N-PORT filing for the fourth quarter of 2023. The fund, which launched on October 26, 2001, targets long-term capital and income growth through investments in developed non-U.S. markets, with a focus on dividend-paying or share-repurchasing companies. With a strategy that includes a three-stage investment process—screening and initial analysis, fundamental research, and portfolio construction—the fund emphasizes a bottom-up approach to stock selection, favoring mid- to large-cap stocks that complement a U.S. portfolio.

1762523129957216256.png

Summary of New Buys

Causeway International Value (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio with 10 new stocks. Noteworthy additions include:

  • Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd (TSE:3382, Financial), purchasing 1,926,300 shares, which translates to 1.06% of the portfolio and a total value of ¥76,437.22 million.
  • Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (XSWX:CFR, Financial), acquiring 524,338 shares, making up about 1% of the portfolio, valued at CHF 72,162.33 million.
  • Assa Abloy AB (OSTO:ASSA B, Financial), with 1,447,931 shares, accounting for 0.58% of the portfolio and a total value of kr 41,674.83 million.

Key Position Increases

The fund also raised its stakes in 35 stocks, with significant increases in:

  • Fanuc Corp (TSE:6954, Financial), adding 4,717,100 shares for a total of 5,378,600 shares, marking a 713.09% increase in share count and a 1.93% portfolio impact, valued at ¥158,191.87 million.
  • Alstom SA (XPAR:ALO, Financial), with an additional 8,039,844 shares, bringing the total to 10,747,559 shares, a 296.92% increase in share count, valued at €144,512.57 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

Exiting four holdings in Q4 2023, Causeway International Value (Trades, Portfolio) made the following divestments:

  • iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA, Financial): Sold all 4,745,100 shares, impacting the portfolio by -5.12%.
  • Zurich Insurance Group AG (XSWX:ZURN, Financial): Liquidated 142,916 shares, with a -1.03% portfolio impact.

Key Position Reductions

Portfolio reductions were made in 22 stocks, with the most substantial being:

  • Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (LSE:RR., Financial), cutting 57,190,326 shares, a -39.53% decrease, affecting the portfolio by -2.42%. The stock's average trading price was £2.45 during the quarter, with a 49.88% return over the past three months and 20.52% year-to-date.
  • Rio Tinto PLC (LSE:RIO, Financial), reducing by 1,188,301 shares, a -69.97% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -1.18%. The stock's average trading price was £53.6 during the quarter, with a -7.64% return over the past three months and -13.27% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the fourth quarter of 2023, Causeway International Value (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 70 stocks, with top holdings including 4.65% in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (LSE:RR.), 4.59% in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (XKRX:005930, Financial), 2.87% in Roche Holding AG (XSWX:ROG, Financial), 2.84% in Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (LSE:RKT, Financial), and 2.68% in BP PLC (LSE:BP., Financial). The investments span across all 11 industries, with a focus on Financial Services, Industrials, Healthcare, Consumer Defensive, Technology, Consumer Cyclical, Basic Materials, Utilities, Energy, Communication Services, and Real Estate.

1762523174391672832.png

1762523194939568128.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.