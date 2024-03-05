Mettler-Toledo CFO Shawn Vadala Sells 300 Shares

Shawn Vadala, the CFO of Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD, Financial), sold 300 shares of the company on February 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $1,210.83 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $363,249.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global supplier of precision instruments and services. The company provides weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, and food retailing applications. Additionally, Mettler-Toledo offers various analytical instruments, process analytics instruments, and end-of-line inspection systems. It operates directly in approximately 40 countries and through distributors in over 100 countries.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,180 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale further contributes to the insider transaction history at Mettler-Toledo International Inc, which has seen 1 insider buy and 7 insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, Mettler-Toledo International Inc's shares were trading at $1,210.83 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the stock a market cap of $26.093 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 33.85, above both the industry median of 27.04 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Mettler-Toledo International Inc is modestly undervalued. With a share price of $1,210.83 and a GF Value of $1,456.17, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.83.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.