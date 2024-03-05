Brian Webb, EVP- Final Mile Services at JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT, Financial), sold 900 shares of the company on February 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

JB Hunt Transport Services Inc is a transportation and logistics company based in North America. It provides a wide range of services, including intermodal transport, dedicated freight services, and final mile delivery. The company operates one of the largest fleets of trucks and containers in the industry, offering comprehensive supply chain solutions to a diverse customer base.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 900 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for JB Hunt Transport Services Inc shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 23 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of JB Hunt Transport Services Inc were trading at $208.54, resulting in a market capitalization of $21.478 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 29.83, which is above both the industry median of 14.09 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $208.54 and a GuruFocus Value of $183.97, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

