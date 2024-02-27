Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) Reports Robust Revenue Growth and Strong Customer Metrics in FY 2023

Despite Operating Loss, Klaviyo Sees 48% Year-Over-Year Revenue Increase and Expands Customer Base

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue Growth: FY 2023 revenue surged to $698.1 million, a 48% increase from the previous year.
  • Customer Expansion: Customer base grew to over 143,000, with significant upmarket penetration.
  • Gross Margin Improvement: Gross margin improved to 75% for FY 2023 from 73% in FY 2022.
  • Operating Loss: Operating loss widened to $(330.6) million in FY 2023 from $(55.0) million in FY 2022.
  • Free Cash Flow: Generated $110.0 million in free cash flow, demonstrating strong cash generation capabilities.
Article's Main Image

On February 27, 2024, Klaviyo Inc (KVYO, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. The company, known for its SaaS platform that enhances digital relationships through targeted messaging, reported a significant year-over-year revenue growth of 48%, reaching $698.1 million for the fiscal year 2023. This growth is attributed to the company's ability to drive revenue for its customers, with Klaviyo Attributed Value (KAV) surpassing $50 billion in 2023.

Klaviyo's customer base expanded to over 143,000, marking a substantial increase from the previous year's 119,000. The company also reported an 80% year-over-year increase in customers generating over $50,000 of Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR). The Dollar-Based Net Revenue Retention Rate (NRR) stood at 117%, indicating strong customer expansion.

Despite the revenue growth, Klaviyo experienced an operating loss of $(330.6) million for the fiscal year, a significant increase from the $(55.0) million loss reported in the previous year. However, the company's gross margin improved to 75% from 73%, and non-GAAP operating income was $78.1 million, reflecting an 11% non-GAAP operating margin.

1762591318447648768.png

Financial Performance Analysis

The company's balance sheet remains strong, with cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaling $739.7 million by the end of the fiscal year. Klaviyo's cash from operating activities was $119.4 million, representing an operating cash flow margin of 17%. The free cash flow for the year was $110.0 million, indicating a free cash flow margin of 16%.

Looking ahead, Klaviyo provided guidance for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, with revenue expected to be between $201.0 million and $203.0 million, representing a year-over-year growth rate of 29% to 30%. For the full fiscal year 2024, the company anticipates revenue to be between $889.0 million and $897.0 million, with a non-GAAP operating margin of 11%.

"Our persistent focus on driving rapid growth at scale, in an efficient manner enabled us to finish 2023 strong and set us up well for 2024," said Amanda Whalen, CFO of Klaviyo. "In 2024, we’re continuing to invest behind our key growth initiatives to grow our market share while maintaining healthy unit economics."

The company's performance reflects its ability to scale and innovate, as evidenced by the launch of Klaviyo AI, which combines existing offerings with new features to help customers leverage AI capabilities. The growth in the customer base and the increase in gross margin are positive indicators for potential investors, showcasing Klaviyo's market strength and operational efficiency.

For value investors, Klaviyo's robust revenue growth, improved gross margins, and strong customer metrics present an attractive profile. The company's ability to generate significant free cash flow also suggests a solid financial foundation for future investments and growth. However, the widened operating loss highlights the need for careful monitoring of expenses and profitability as the company scales.

Klaviyo's full earnings report and financial statements can be found in their 8-K filing. Investors are encouraged to review the detailed financial data and listen to the earnings call for a comprehensive understanding of the company's performance and future outlook.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Klaviyo Inc for further details.

