Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) Reports Solid Growth Amidst Economic Headwinds

Annual Revenue Climbs 17% with Improved Margins and Strategic Focus on Profitability

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Annual Revenue Growth: Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) achieved a 17% increase in total revenue, reaching $560.6 million for the fiscal year 2023.
  • ARR Expansion: Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) grew by 15% year-over-year, totaling $588.6 million as of December 31, 2023.
  • Operating Income and Loss: Non-GAAP operating income improved to $45.4 million, while GAAP operating loss decreased to $115.2 million for the fiscal year.
  • Gross Profit Margin: GAAP gross profit margin remained strong at 78%, with non-GAAP gross profit margin at 82% for the fiscal year.
  • Cash Flow: Cash flow from operations was reported at $36.0 million, with unlevered free cash flow of $55.4 million for fiscal year 2023.
Article's Main Image

On February 27, 2024, Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF, Financial), a leader in Apple Enterprise Management, released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. The company, known for its cloud software platform that manages and secures Apple products, reported a year-over-year revenue growth of 17%, signaling robust performance despite economic challenges.

Jamf's cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions are sold through a subscription model, catering to a diverse clientele that includes businesses, educational institutions, hospitals, and government agencies. The company's direct sales force, online presence, and channel partners, including Apple, facilitate its global reach across The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific regions.

1762593349526777856.png

Financial Performance and Strategic Initiatives

Jamf's fiscal year 2023 was marked by a significant 17% increase in total revenue, amounting to $560.6 million. The company's Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) also saw a 15% rise, reaching $588.6 million. This growth is indicative of Jamf's strong market position and the increasing demand for its Apple-first enterprise solutions.

Despite the positive revenue growth, Jamf reported a GAAP operating loss of $115.2 million, which is an improvement from the previous year's $138.9 million loss. The reduction in operating loss, coupled with a non-GAAP operating income of $45.4 million, reflects the company's strategic efforts in cost management and operational efficiency.

Jamf's gross profit margins remained robust, with a GAAP gross profit of $434.5 million, or 78% of total revenue, and a non-GAAP gross profit of $460.1 million, or 82% of total revenue. These figures underscore the company's ability to maintain profitability in its core operations.

The company's cash flow from operations stood at $36.0 million, representing 6% of total revenue, while unlevered free cash flow was reported at $55.4 million, or 10% of total revenue. These cash flow metrics are crucial for Jamf's ability to invest in growth initiatives and navigate economic uncertainties.

"We achieved significant margin improvement on both on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis in 2023 as a result of revenue outperformance and diligent cost management," said Ian Goodkind, Jamf CFO. "As we look to the next three years, we’ll ramp up our efforts to increase profitability to align our cost structure with the current revenue growth profile of Jamf, with the goal of exceeding the Rule of 40 in 2026."

Jamf's balance sheet remains solid, with cash and cash equivalents totaling $243.6 million as of December 31, 2023. The company's commitment to strategic investments and cost management is expected to drive further financial improvements and shareholder value.

Looking Ahead

As Jamf looks forward to the fiscal year 2024, it anticipates total revenue to be between $614.5 and $619.5 million, with non-GAAP operating income projected to be between $89.0 and $93.0 million. These forward-looking statements reflect the company's confidence in its business model and the continued demand for its solutions.

Jamf's emphasis on security and innovation is evident in its recent business highlights, including a 33% year-over-year growth in security ARR and the launch of support for Apple Vision Pro. The company's participation in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview and the release of its annual Security 360: Annual Trends Report further demonstrate its commitment to staying at the forefront of enterprise security.

Value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members interested in the software industry and cloud-based SaaS solutions will find Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF, Financial)'s financial results and strategic direction indicative of a company poised for continued growth and profitability. For a more detailed analysis and insights into Jamf's financials, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Jamf Holding Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.