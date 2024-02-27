On February 27, 2024, Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE, Financial) released its 8-K filing, disclosing its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. The company, a leading natural gas marketer and retailer in North America, reported a revenue of $106.9 million for the quarter. This figure was impacted by non-cash stock-based sales incentive contra-revenue charges related to the Amazon warrant, totaling $16.1 million. Despite this, the company's Adjusted EBITDA saw a significant increase to $21.2 million, compared to $12.2 million in the same period last year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp specializes in supplying compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), and renewable natural gas (RNG) for vehicles, with a majority of its revenue generated from CNG within the U.S. The company's operations include purchasing natural gas, processing it at its plants, and selling it through its extensive fueling station network. The target markets for CLNE include heavy-duty trucking, airports, public transit, and government fleets.

The company's performance in Q4 was marked by challenges such as higher Amazon warrant charges and lower unrealized gains on derivative instruments related to its Zero Now truck financing program. These factors contributed to a net loss of $18.7 million for the quarter. However, the increase in gallons of fuel sold and serviced, as well as a reduction in natural gas costs, helped offset the effects of lower sales prices.

Financial achievements for the quarter included a rise in RNG sales volume, which reached 57.0 million gallons, up from 54.4 million gallons in the same quarter of the previous year. This growth is significant for the company and the oil & gas industry, as it reflects the increasing demand for cleaner fuel alternatives.

Key financial metrics from the earnings report include:

Financial Metric Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Revenue $106.9 million Impacted by non-cash charges Net Loss $(18.7 million) $(12.3 million) Adjusted EBITDA $21.2 million $12.2 million RNG Gallons Sold 57.0 million 54.4 million

President and CEO Andrew J. Littlefair commented on the company's progress:

“We have fully moved into the operational stage at multiple RNG production projects around the country with one already generating state and federal environmental credits. The important process of capturing what would have been harmful methane from dairy cow manure and turning it into a transportation fuel, is being recognized as an important component in the overall transition to a clean energy world."

The company's balance sheet remains robust, with increased credit availability to support the expansion of RNG production and fueling station network. The introduction of the Cummins X15N engine in 2024 is anticipated to be a pivotal moment for the company.

Looking ahead, Clean Energy Fuels Corp expects a GAAP net loss for 2024 ranging from approximately $(111) million to $(101) million, which includes estimated Amazon warrant charges of approximately $69 million. The company's Adjusted EBITDA for 2024 is estimated to be between $62 million and $72 million, excluding any potential acquisitions, divestitures, or other extraordinary events.

