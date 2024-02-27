Alignment Healthcare Inc Reports Robust Revenue Growth and Membership Expansion in 2023

ALHC's Full-Year Revenue Surges by 27.2%, Membership Climbs 21.1%

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Total Revenue: ALHC reported a significant increase in total revenue, reaching $1.82 billion for the full year of 2023.
  • Membership Growth: Health plan membership saw a substantial year-over-year increase, ending at approximately 119,200 members.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: The company reported an adjusted EBITDA of ($35.3) million for the full year.
  • Net Loss: ALHC experienced a net loss of ($148.2) million for the full year of 2023.
  • Future Outlook: ALHC provided guidance for 2024, projecting health plan membership growth of 37% and adjusted EBITDA breakeven at the midpoint of the outlook ranges.
Article's Main Image

On February 27, 2024, Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the company's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, which is revolutionizing the healthcare experience for seniors through Medicare Advantage plans, reported a 27.2% increase in total revenue for the full year, reaching $1.82 billion, and a 21.1% increase in health plan membership, with 119,200 members at year-end.

1762594944884830208.png

Financial Performance and Challenges

ALHC's financial performance in 2023 was marked by robust revenue growth and an expanding membership base, which are critical for the company's scale and market presence in the competitive healthcare plans industry. However, the company faced challenges as evidenced by a net loss of ($148.2) million for the full year. This loss reflects the substantial investments ALHC has made in its clinical framework and data-driven operations, which are essential for long-term growth but can pressure short-term profitability.

The adjusted gross profit for the full year was $208.8 million, and the loss from operations was ($127.8) million. The medical benefits ratio, which is a key metric indicating the percentage of premium revenue spent on medical claims and healthcare services, was 88.5% for the full year, reflecting the cost of providing medical benefits to members relative to the revenue earned.

Financial Achievements and Industry Significance

ALHC's financial achievements, particularly the growth in total revenue and health plan membership, are significant as they demonstrate the company's ability to attract and retain customers in the Medicare Advantage market. The growth in membership is particularly important as it increases the company's economies of scale and can lead to improved bargaining power with healthcare providers, which is vital in the healthcare plans industry.

Despite the net loss, ALHC's management remains confident in the company's growth trajectory for 2024, reiterating a year-end health plan membership outlook of 162,000-164,000, which would represent a 37% growth year-over-year. The company also anticipates reaching adjusted EBITDA breakeven at the midpoint of the outlook ranges for the full year 2024.

Analysis and Outlook

Looking ahead, ALHC's guidance for 2024 suggests a continued focus on growth and operational efficiency. The company expects to achieve significant health plan membership growth and aims for an adjusted EBITDA breakeven, indicating a potential improvement in profitability. These projections are based on the company's strategic investments and its ability to leverage its clinical framework and data-driven operations to optimize the member experience and control medical costs.

ALHC's performance in 2023, combined with its guidance for 2024, positions the company as a growing player in the Medicare Advantage space. Investors and stakeholders will be watching closely to see if the company can translate its revenue growth and membership expansion into sustainable profitability in the coming year.

For more detailed financial information and to participate in the conference call discussing these results, please visit ALHC's investor relations website at https://ir.alignmenthealth.com/.

Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC, Financial) is at the forefront of transforming senior care, and its financial results reflect the company's commitment to providing high-quality, low-cost care to its members. As ALHC continues to expand its offerings and grow its national footprint, it upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first.

For value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members seeking comprehensive analysis and insights into Alignment Healthcare Inc's financial performance, stay tuned to GuruFocus.com for the latest updates and expert commentary.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Alignment Healthcare Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.