Chemed Corp (CHE) Reports Fourth-Quarter 2023 Results: A Mixed Performance Amidst Market Challenges

Key Financial Highlights and Corporate Developments

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue Growth: VITAS segment revenue increased by 13.6% to $350.0 million in Q4 2023, while Roto-Rooter segment revenue saw a slight decrease of 1.1% to $235.9 million.
  • Net Income: Chemed reported a net income of $90.05 million for Q4 2023, a significant increase from $62.13 million in the same period last year.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Diluted EPS for Q4 2023 was $5.90, up from $4.13 in Q4 2022.
  • Cash Position: The company ended the year with $264.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and no debt.
  • Share Repurchase: Chemed repurchased 79,512 shares for $46.0 million in Q4 2023, with a remaining share repurchase authorization of approximately $314.1 million.
  • 2024 Guidance: Chemed provided its full-year 2024 earnings guidance, projecting an EPS in the range of $23.30 to $23.70.
Article's Main Image

On February 27, 2024, Chemed Corp (CHE, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. The company, which operates through its VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments, showcased a mixed performance with significant growth in its VITAS segment and a slight decline in the Roto-Rooter segment.

Company Overview

Chemed Corp operates through two main segments: VITAS, which is the primary revenue generator through hospice and palliative-care services, and Roto-Rooter, providing plumbing and drain cleaning services. The company primarily serves the United States market and relies significantly on Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement programs for its VITAS segment revenue.

Performance and Challenges

The VITAS segment's revenue growth was driven by an 11.0% increase in days-of-care and a 2.3% increase in the Medicare reimbursement rate. However, a shift in acuity mix slightly dampened this growth. The Roto-Rooter segment faced a decrease in commercial revenue, particularly in water restoration services, but saw an increase in residential revenue.

Financial Achievements

Chemed's financial achievements, particularly the increase in net income and EPS, are significant for a company in the Healthcare Providers & Services industry. These metrics indicate the company's ability to grow its profitability and return value to shareholders, as evidenced by the share repurchase program.

Financial Metrics and Importance

Key financial metrics from the income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement reveal the company's solid financial position. The lack of long-term debt and strong cash reserves provide Chemed with financial flexibility. The adjusted EBITDA margin for VITAS, excluding Medicare Cap, was 23.7%, a substantial increase from the previous year, highlighting the segment's operational efficiency.

Commentary and Analysis

"Chemed's fourth-quarter results reflect the strength of our VITAS segment, which continues to deliver robust revenue growth. Our Roto-Rooter segment, while facing some headwinds, remains a steady contributor to our overall performance. Looking ahead to 2024, we are optimistic about our growth prospects and remain committed to delivering value to our shareholders," said Michael D. Witzeman, Chemed's financial spokesperson.

Looking Forward

Chemed's guidance for 2024 suggests confidence in the company's ability to continue its growth trajectory, with an anticipated increase in revenue and adjusted EBITDA margins for both segments. The company's strong cash position and lack of debt underscore its financial health and ability to navigate future challenges.

Investors and potential GuruFocus.com members interested in the Healthcare Providers & Services industry may find Chemed Corp's latest financial results and future outlook to be a compelling case for further analysis and potential investment.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Chemed Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.