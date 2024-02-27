Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) Reports Strong Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Results, Optimizes 2024 Outlook

Capital Efficiency Improves as Company Focuses on Free Cash Flow and Shareholder Returns

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: Reported $303 million for Q4 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDAX: Reached $763 million in Q4 2023.
  • Free Cash Flow: Generated $215 million in Q4 2023.
  • Dividends: Announced a fixed-plus-variable dividend of $1.45 per share for March 2024.
  • Production: Averaged 279 MBoe/d in Q4, with a 7% reduction in 2024 capital expenditure guidance.
  • Acquisitions: Added significant scale with approximately $7 billion in Permian Basin assets.
  • Proved Reserves: Increased by 68% to 698 million Boe at year-end 2023.
Article's Main Image

On February 27, 2024, Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company, an independent exploration and production entity operating in the Rocky Mountain region, particularly in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado, has successfully expanded its portfolio with strategic acquisitions in the Permian Basin. These moves have positioned Civitas to generate sustainable, long-term value for shareholders.

1762597297914540032.png

Financial and Operational Performance

Civitas reported a net income of $303 million for the fourth quarter, with an Adjusted EBITDAX of $763 million. The company's net cash provided by operating activities was $843 million, and it achieved a free cash flow of $215 million. These figures are indicative of Civitas's robust operational efficiency and its ability to generate significant cash flow, which is crucial for funding future growth and returning value to shareholders.

The company's production for the quarter averaged 279 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), with a notable 47% comprising crude oil. This production level reflects Civitas's operational excellence and the high-quality nature of its asset base. The divestment of non-core DJ Basin acreage contributed $85 million, aligning with the company's strategy to optimize its portfolio and focus on core areas.

Strategic Acquisitions and Capital Efficiency

Civitas's strategic acquisitions in the Permian Basin have significantly scaled up its operations, adding approximately 160 MBoe/d of production and 1,200 high-value development locations. These transactions, valued at around $7 billion, have diversified the company's asset base and enhanced its growth trajectory. The company's capital efficiency has also improved, with a $150 million reduction in its estimated 2024 capital expenditures, primarily due to optimized activity levels and enhanced well productivity.

The company's focus on capital discipline is evident in its ability to deliver full-year production and capital investments within guidance. Civitas returned approximately $1 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, representing over 16% of its current market capitalization. This commitment to shareholder returns, coupled with a strong balance sheet, underscores the company's financial prudence and investor-friendly approach.

Outlook and Challenges

Looking ahead to 2024, Civitas has maintained its production guidance and anticipates a modest increase in production volumes throughout the year. The company's focus on maximizing free cash flow and returning cash to owners remains paramount, as stated by CEO Chris Doyle. However, the company must navigate the inherent volatility of commodity prices and operational risks associated with oil and gas activities. Additionally, the integration of recent acquisitions and the execution of its capital allocation strategy will be critical to maintaining its growth momentum and competitive position.

Civitas's forward-looking statements indicate a clear strategy focused on financial discipline and shareholder returns. However, these statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including changes in market conditions, regulatory environments, and operational challenges. Investors should consider these factors when evaluating the company's future prospects.

For more detailed information on Civitas Resources Inc's financial results, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI, Financial) remains committed to driving value for its shareholders through disciplined capital management, strategic acquisitions, and a focus on operational excellence. The company's latest earnings report reflects a strong financial position and a positive outlook for 2024, positioning it well within the oil and gas industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Civitas Resources Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.