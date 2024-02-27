Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR) Delivers Strong 2023 Results with Record Sales and Earnings Growth

Robust Performance Despite Global Challenges; Dividend Increased by 20%

Summary
  • Net Sales: Increased by 21% to $1.318 billion for the full year 2023.
  • Gross Margin: Remained stable at 63.7% for the full year despite inflation pressures.
  • Operating Income: Rose by 29% to $251 million for the full year, with operating margin improving by 120 basis points.
  • Net Income: Attributable to IPAR increased by 26% to $153 million for the full year.
  • Diluted EPS: Grew by 26% to $4.75 for the full year 2023.
  • Dividend: Annual dividend increased by 20% to $3.00 per share.
  • Share Buyback: Company repurchased 116,860 shares at a cost of $15.4 million in 2023.
Article's Main Image

On February 27, 2024, Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its fourth quarter and full year results for the period ended December 31, 2023. The company, known for its manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fragrances and related products under renowned brands such as JIMMY CHOO, Coach, and Montblanc, reported a 6% increase in net sales for the fourth quarter and a 21% increase for the full year, reaching a record $1.318 billion.

1762597751981502464.png

Despite global economic challenges, Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR, Financial) achieved a gross margin of 64.7% for the fourth quarter, slightly up from the previous year, and maintained a stable full year gross margin of 63.7%. Operating income for the year rose to $251 million, a 29% increase, with the operating margin improving to 19.1%, reflecting a 120 basis-point enhancement over the previous year. Net income attributable to IPAR for the full year was $153 million, marking a 26% increase, and diluted earnings per share (EPS) grew by 26% to $4.75.

Financial and Operational Highlights

Chairman & CEO Jean Madar highlighted the strong demand for the company's brands, with significant sales growth across their largest brands, including a 19% increase for Jimmy Choo, making it the largest brand in their portfolio. The company also saw robust growth in all key markets, with North America, Europe, and Asia achieving sales gains of 22%, 21%, and 17%, respectively.

"Ongoing demand for our brands, strong holiday season sell-through, and a dynamic fragrance market resulted in a strong 2023 fourth quarter and record full year net sales and earnings results," said Jean Madar.

Chief Financial Officer Michel Atwood noted that the company achieved its bottom line goal despite a tax assessment, and if excluded, the EPS would have been $4.82. He also mentioned that the consolidated gross margin was nearly identical year-over-year, with higher selling prices and channel/product mix offsetting inflation headwinds.

"We achieved our 2023 bottom line goal of $4.75 per diluted share despite a $3.1 million tax assessment... Excluding this one-time impact, we would have delivered $4.82 per diluted share for the full year, largely beating our guidance," stated Michel Atwood.

Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR, Financial) also announced a 20% increase in the annual dividend to $3.00 per share, reflecting the company's robust financial standing and commitment to delivering shareholder value. Additionally, the company repurchased 116,860 shares at a cost of $15.4 million in 2023 and plans to continue its share repurchase program in 2024.

Looking Forward

For 2024, Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR, Financial) reaffirms its guidance, expecting net sales of $1.45 billion and earnings per diluted share of $5.15, representing a 10% increase in net sales and an 8% increase in EPS. The company remains cautious due to the political climate in the Middle East and Eastern Europe but is prepared to adjust its guidance as the year progresses and more clarity is achieved.

Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR, Financial) operates in over 120 countries and continues to see opportunities for growth, particularly in the Chinese market and travel retail, which are currently small portions of its business. The company's strategic investments and innovative product launches are expected to drive continued success in the fragrance industry.

Investors and interested parties can look forward to the management's conference call on February 28, 2024, to discuss further details about the financial results and business developments.

For value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members, Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR, Financial)'s latest earnings report showcases a company with strong financial health, a commitment to shareholder returns, and a strategic vision for future growth. The company's performance in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry, particularly in the fragrance segment, indicates a resilient business model capable of navigating global economic challenges while delivering consistent growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Inter Parfums Inc for further details.

