Bradford Turner, Chief Legal & Admin. Officer of Newell Brands Inc (NWL, Financial), has sold 20,000 shares of the company on February 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 40,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock.

Newell Brands Inc is a global consumer goods company with a portfolio that includes well-known brands such as Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Paper Mate, and Elmer's. The company operates in segments that cover Writing, Home Solutions, Commercial Products, Baby & Parenting, Outdoor & Recreation, and Home Fragrance.

The insider transaction history for Newell Brands Inc indicates a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 2 insider sells recorded.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Newell Brands Inc were trading at $7.43, giving the company a market cap of $3.049 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.5, with a GuruFocus Value of $14.82, suggesting that Newell Brands Inc is categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

