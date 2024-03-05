Edith Flatley, EVP - Global CMO of McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD), sold 4,346 shares of the company on February 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $295.32 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $1,283,070.72.

McDonald's Corp operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants, which serve a locally-relevant menu of food and drinks at affordable prices. As a global foodservice retailer, McDonald's boasts over 38,000 locations in over 100 countries. More than 90% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 7,346 shares of McDonald's Corp and has not made any purchase of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions over the same period.

The insider transaction history for McDonald's Corp shows a pattern of insider selling. In the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy and 24 insider sells. This trend is depicted in the following insider trend image:

Regarding the company's valuation, McDonald's Corp had a market cap of $212.109 billion on the day of the insider's recent sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 25.39, which is above both the industry median of 24.11 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Based on the trading price of $295.32 and the GuruFocus Value of $300.27, McDonald's Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

