Peabody Energy Corp EVP & COO Darren Yeates Sells 25,793 Shares

On February 23, 2024, Darren Yeates, the EVP & COO of Peabody Energy Corp (NYSE:BTU), sold 25,793 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the following SEC Filing.

Peabody Energy Corp is a coal company that engages in the mining of thermal coal and metallurgical coal. The company operates through the following segments: Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining. Peabody Energy Corp's coal products are essential for electricity generation and steel production and are marketed and sold to electricity-generating utilities and industrial customers worldwide.

According to the data provided, the insider has sold a total of 57,773 shares over the past year and has not made any purchases of the company's stock during that time. The recent sale of 25,793 shares by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 14 insider sells for Peabody Energy Corp.

On the day of the sale, shares of Peabody Energy Corp were trading at $24.71, resulting in a market cap of $3.220 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 5.04, which is below the industry median of 7.585 but above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.16, indicating that Peabody Energy Corp is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent sale by the insider may attract attention from the market as stakeholders evaluate the implications of such insider activities.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.