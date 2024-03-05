AutoNation Inc EVP & CFO Thomas Szlosek Acquires 1,421 Shares

Thomas Szlosek, EVP & CFO of AutoNation Inc (NYSE:AN), has increased the insider's stake in the company by purchasing 1,421 shares on February 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of buys over the past year, with the insider acquiring a total of 1,421 shares and selling none.

AutoNation Inc, a leading automotive retailer in the United States, operates through a network of over 300 retail locations. The company offers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, parts and service, which includes automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as wholesale parts and collision services.

Insider buying and selling activities are closely monitored by investors as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective. An insider purchase can suggest confidence in the company's future prospects or undervaluation, while insider sales might indicate the opposite.

The insider transaction history for AutoNation Inc reveals a pattern of 2 insider buys and 20 insider sells over the past year. This activity can offer a glimpse into the sentiment held by company insiders about the stock's performance and valuation.

On the date of the insider's recent purchase, shares of AutoNation Inc were trading at $140.76, resulting in a market capitalization of $6,019.127 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 6.37, which is below both the industry median of 16.825 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, suggesting a lower valuation relative to its peers and its own trading history.

The current price of $140.76 compared to the GuruFocus Value of $184.44 indicates that AutoNation Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.76, categorizing the stock as Modestly Undervalued according to GuruFocus metrics.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent acquisition aligns with the current valuation indicators, suggesting a potential undervaluation of AutoNation Inc shares at the time of purchase.

Investors and analysts often look to insider transactions as a piece of the puzzle when assessing a stock's potential, and the recent buying activity by Thomas Szlosek at AutoNation Inc may be a signal worth considering.

