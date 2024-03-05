Myriam Curet, EVP & Chief Medical Officer of Intuitive Surgical Inc, executed a sale of 843 shares in the company on February 27, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 25,337 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Inc is a corporation that specializes in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of robotic products designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients through minimally invasive surgery. Their flagship product, the da Vinci Surgical System, allows surgeons to perform complex procedures with enhanced vision, precision, and control.

The insider transaction history at Intuitive Surgical Inc indicates a trend of insider sales, with 33 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc were trading at $386.46, giving the company a market capitalization of $136.16 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 76.83, above both the industry median of 27.955 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.09, with a share price of $386.46 and a GuruFocus Value of $355.36, indicating that Intuitive Surgical Inc was Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

