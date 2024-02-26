On February 26, 2024, Kenneth Owen, a director at Western Midstream Partners LP (WES, Financial), executed a purchase of 7,000 shares of the company's stock, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has expanded the insider's holdings in the company.

Western Midstream Partners LP is a midstream energy company that is engaged in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for its customers. The company operates assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Insider buying and selling activities are closely monitored by investors as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective. An insider purchase can suggest confidence in the company's future prospects or undervaluation, while insider sales might indicate the opposite.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 7,000 shares and has not sold any shares, according to the data available. The recent acquisition by the insider is part of this buying trend.

The insider transaction history for Western Midstream Partners LP shows a pattern of 1 insider buy and 2 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's latest transaction, shares of Western Midstream Partners LP were trading at $33.96, resulting in a market capitalization of $12,951.664 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 13.09, which is above the industry median of 10.08 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $33.96 and a GuruFocus Value of $28.28, Western Midstream Partners LP has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.2, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

