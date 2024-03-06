Griffon Corp Director Jerome Coben Sells 2,000 Shares

Jerome Coben, a director at Griffon Corp (NYSE:GFF), executed a sale of 2,000 shares of the company on February 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Griffon Corp is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. The company oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them, and manages their capital structures. The business segments of Griffon Corp include Home & Building Products, Telephonics Corporation, and Clopay Plastic Products.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction reflects a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Griffon Corp indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 4 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Griffon Corp were trading at $69.44, resulting in a market capitalization of $3.436 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 51.86, surpassing both the industry median of 13.095 and Griffon Corp's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $69.44 and a GuruFocus Value of $32.07, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 2.17, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

