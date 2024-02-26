Director Richard Carucci Acquires 20,000 Shares of VF Corp (VFC)

On February 26, 2024, Richard Carucci, a director at VF Corp, executed a purchase of 20,000 shares of the company's stock, as indicated by a recent SEC Filing. The transaction has expanded the insider's holdings, contributing to a series of insider transactions over the past year.

VF Corp, the parent company of various apparel and footwear brands, operates in the lifestyle and performance categories. Its portfolio includes well-known names such as Vans, The North Face, Timberland, and Dickies. The company's business model focuses on leveraging its brand strength to generate consistent revenue and growth within the apparel industry.

Insider transactions can provide insights into a company's financial health and management's perspective on the stock's value. An insider buy, such as the one executed by the insider, can signal confidence in the company's future prospects or that the stock is undervalued. Conversely, insider sells may indicate that those with the most intimate knowledge of the company believe the stock is fully valued or overvalued.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 60,000 shares and has not sold any shares. This pattern of buying activity may suggest a bullish outlook on the company's valuation and future performance.

The insider transaction history for VF Corp shows a trend of more insider buying than selling. There have been 6 insider buys and only 1 insider sell over the past year, potentially indicating an overall positive sentiment among those closest to the company.

1762694626793385984.png

As of the date of the insider's recent purchase, VF Corp shares were trading at $15.53, giving the company a market cap of $6,248.272 billion. This valuation places the stock below the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $40.34, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.38. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, suggesting that the stock may currently be categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

1762694652248616960.png

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as part of their due diligence process, as these can provide valuable context for the stock's current valuation and potential future movement.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
