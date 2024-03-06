On February 26, 2024, Executive Chairman and 10% Owner Michael Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR, Financial), according to a recent SEC Filing. MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software and services. The company's offerings include MicroStrategy Analytics, MicroStrategy Mobile, and Usher. MicroStrategy Analytics provides organizations with the ability to make better business decisions and verify the results with transparency and detailed insights. MicroStrategy Mobile lets organizations rapidly build information-rich applications that combine multimedia, transactions, analytics, and custom workflows. Usher is a digital identity platform that allows users to create a secure, digital representation of their identity for use with systems across the enterprise.

The insider's recent transaction involved the sale of shares at a price of $765.67 each, resulting in a total transaction amount of $3,828,350. This sale has contributed to the insider's total sales over the past year, which amount to 165,000 shares, with no recorded purchases in the same period.

The insider transaction history at MicroStrategy Inc shows a pattern of selling, with 62 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

As of the date of the insider's sale, MicroStrategy Inc had a market capitalization of $14.792 billion, with the stock price standing at $765.67. The company's price-earnings ratio was reported at 34.24, which is above the industry median of 28.17 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $255.11, indicates that MicroStrategy Inc is significantly overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 3.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.