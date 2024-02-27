On February 27, 2024, Caroline Grace, CEO of AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN), purchased 17,500 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has added to the insider's holdings, which over the past year, have seen a total of 17,500 shares purchased and no shares sold.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc is a healthcare staffing company that provides workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. The company's services include travel nurse staffing, locum tenens staffing, physician permanent placement services, and workforce solutions that include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing.

Insider transactions can provide insights into a company's potential future performance. An insider purchase can suggest that the insider believes the stock is undervalued or that there may be positive developments ahead for the company. Over the past year, AMN Healthcare Services Inc has experienced 1 insider buy and 4 insider sells.

On the valuation front, shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc were trading at $56.68 on the day of the insider's purchase, resulting in a market cap of $2.079 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 10.38, which is below both the industry median of 26.92 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, indicating a potential undervaluation compared to its peers.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.59, with a GF Value of $96.31, suggesting that AMN Healthcare Services Inc is Significantly Undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors often monitor insider buying and selling as it can provide valuable insights into a company's prospects. The recent purchase by the CEO of AMN Healthcare Services Inc may be a signal worth considering for those following the stock.

