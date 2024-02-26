On February 26, 2024, Daniel Reuvers, President and CEO of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD, Financial), sold 11,617 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Tactile Systems Technology Inc is a medical technology company that specializes in developing and providing innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company's product line includes devices for the treatment of lymphedema and venous insufficiency, which are both chronic conditions requiring long-term care and management.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 19,766 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Tactile Systems Technology Inc indicates a pattern of 0 insider buys and 10 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc were trading at $15.37, resulting in a market cap of $376.901 million.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 13.35, which is below the industry median of 27.955 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a share price of $15.37 and a GuruFocus Value of $17.72, Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

